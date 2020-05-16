More than $10,000 Missing from Providence Academy for Student Success

Columbus - More than $10,000 in checks were received, but not deposited, by a former project manager at the Providence Academy for Student Success, according to an audit of the charter school released today by Auditor of State Dave Yost. “Missing money, missing contracts – the kids deserve better,” Auditor Yost said. “This one goes to the prosecutor.” Former Project Manager Michael Stuckey entered into a verbal contract with a vending company to provide vending machine services at the school. However, this agreement was not put into writing. In addition, according to the school’s policy manual, any contract must be initiated by a school administrator and approved by the board of directors. Eight checks totaling $2,084 were written to and endorsed by Stuckey for vending services, but were not deposited with the treasurer. Findings for recovery in this amount were issued against Stuckey. In addition, Stuckey entered into an arrangement with a daycare provider for use of the school’s facilities for daycare services. A contract was drafted for this arrangement; however, it was not approved or signed by the school board or the daycare provider. Seven checks totaling $8,750 were endorsed by Stuckey, but not deposited with the school’s treasurer. Stuckey was issued findings for recovery in this amount. The Providence Academy for Student Success also failed to complete or submit an Annual Performance Report to the Ohio Department of Education within 90 days of the end of a grant award period. Failure to do so may result in loss or decrease of grant funding. The results of this audit were turned over to the Franklin County prosecutor. The Providence Academy for Student Success, located in Franklin County, is a charter school with an enrollment of 280 students. A full copy of this audit can be found online.

Contact: Carrie Bartunek Press Secretary (614) 728-7198