Auditor Dave Yost to Save Over $1 Million Through New Lease Agreement

Columbus - More than $1 million will be saved over the next biennium through a new leasing agreement for the Auditor of State’s office in downtown Columbus. “Sometimes you have to get to the negotiation table and arm wrestle,” Auditor Yost said. “I’m happy to see the taxpayers win one.” Yost says the arm wrestler in his office was his Chief of Staff Brenda Rinehart. The Auditor’s office is working to fill the $1.8 million cut from its current budget. “We recognize that all Ohio government offices must tighten their belts, and we are no different,” Auditor Yost said. “The Auditor’s office has rolled up its sleeves and is taking a proactive role in skinnying down state government.” The downtown Columbus office, located at 88 E. Broad Street, currently accommodates more than 250 Auditor of State employees located on 6 floors. Through a newly negotiated lease agreement set to begin in July, the space will cost $7 per square foot – down from $12 – for a savings of more than $1 million. Renovations also will allow for improved service to clients and a reduction in total square foot space used by employees. Through further reductions and negotiations in the Auditor of State’s regional office lease agreements, an additional $38,000 will be saved. The 88 E. Broad Street agreement will be submitted tomorrow, June 21, for approval by the Ohio Controlling Board under the Office of Budget and Management. The Controlling Board will consider the agreement in July.

Contact: Carrie Bartunek Press Secretary (614) 728-7198