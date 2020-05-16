Performance Audit of the Auburn Career Center Released

Columbus - Potential savings of $310,200 were identified and recommended to the Auburn Career Center in the performance audit released today by Auditor of State Dave Yost. This is only the second performance audit ever to be completed of a career center in Ohio. “Efficient and effective operations was the goal of this performance audit,” Auditor Yost said. “With these results, the Auburn Career Center has the tools it needs to better serve students and taxpayers alike.” In June 2010, officials at the Auburn Career Center contacted the Auditor of State’s office to conduct a performance audit to determine whether management practices are efficient and effective and to identify areas for improvement. Performance audits are designed to provide cost savings, revenue enhancements, and/or efficiency improvements. During the course of the performance audit of the Auburn Career Center, the scope of work included financial planning and management, human resources, program deployment, and facilities and fixed assets. As the audit report outlines, by reducing the number of instructors that receive the “eighth period stipend” and changing the structure of the instructional day, the Auburn Career Center could save $84,000. By eliminating a program at Madison High School, as well as 3 full-time positions, an additional $164,300 in savings could be incurred. Audit results also recommended an updated energy conservation plan that utilizes proven practices in reducing energy use to save the career center $9,900 per year. Additionally, renegotiating the collective bargaining agreement to establish an employee contribution towards the cost of vision and dental insurance would reduce costs by $15,500. The Auburn Career Center, located in Lake County, served 618 students during the 2009-10 fiscal year. The cost of this performance audit was approximately $51,221. Compared to the savings identified in the report, the return on investment of this performance audit is $6.06 for every dollar spent to audit. A full copy of this performance audit can be found online.

