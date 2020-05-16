Village of Wayne Lakes’ Financial Records “Unauditable”

Columbus - As a result of inadequate financial records, Auditor of State Dave Yost today placed the Village of Wayne Lakes on the “unauditable” list. “Poor records lead to poor service for taxpayers,” Auditor Yost said. “Auditable records must be provided to complete the audit and ensure accountability to the citizens of Wayne Lakes.” During the course of the regular financial audit of the Village of Wayne Lakes for the period January 1, 2009 through December 31, 2010, the Auditor of State’s office determined that the condition of the village’s financial records were not adequate to complete the audit. In a letter dated August 4, 2011, the Auditor of State’s office provided a list of records required to complete the audit to village officials. Within 90 days of the date of the letter, the Village of Wayne Lakes must revise its financial records and provide the necessary data. Failure to bring records to an auditable condition may result in legal action, including the possibility of the attorney general issuing a subpoena to the fiscal officer and mayor to explain the condition of records. The attorney general may also file suit to compel the fiscal officer and mayor to prepare and/or produce the required information. The Auditor of State’s Local Government Section (LGS) is available to village officials to assist in bringing records to an auditable condition. LGS provides a wide variety of services to local governments, including reconstructing financial records and aid in the reconciliation of books. An entity is removed from the “unauditable” list once the audit is completed and released to the public. The Village of Wayne Lakes, located in Darke County, has a population of 718 (2010 census).

###

Contact: Carrie Bartunek Press Secretary (614) 728-7198