Audit Releases for Thursday, August 11
Columbus - Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.
Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Thursday, August 11, 2011. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.
A full copy of each report is available online.
|Ashland
|Ashland Democratic Party
|Athens
|Lee Township
|Belmont
|Belmont Community Improvement Corporation
|Delaware
|Village of Ostrander
|Fairfield
|Wagnalls Memorial Foundation
|Franklin
|Gahanna Convention and Visitors Bureau
|Hancock
|City of Findlay PMP Ambulance District
|Lake
|Lake County Family and Children First Council Village of Waite Hill
|Licking
|Heath-Newark-Licking County Port Authority-2009 Heath-Newark-Licking County Port Authority-2010
|Lorain
|Village of Grafton
|Mahoning
|Lien Forward Ohio
|Medina
|Village of Gloria Glens Park
|Miami
|Miami County Agricultural Society
|Montgomery
|Perry Township Sinclair Community College Foundation
|Morrow
|Cardington Community Improvement Corporation
|Richland
|Village of Lucas
|Stark
|Jackson Township
|Trumbull
|Hubbard Union Cemetery
|Tuscarawas
|Swiss Valley Joint Ambulance District
|Van Wert
|Van Wert County Agricultural Society
|Williams
|Brady Township Williams County Regional Airport Authority
|Wood
|City of Rossford
|Wyandot
|Village of Kirby
