Audit Releases for Thursday, August 11

Columbus - Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Thursday, August 11, 2011. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.

A full copy of each report is available online.

Ashland Ashland Democratic Party
Athens Lee Township
Belmont Belmont Community Improvement Corporation
Delaware Village of Ostrander
Fairfield Wagnalls Memorial Foundation
Franklin Gahanna Convention and Visitors Bureau
Hancock City of Findlay PMP Ambulance District
Lake Lake County Family and Children First Council Village of Waite Hill
Licking Heath-Newark-Licking County Port Authority-2009 Heath-Newark-Licking County Port Authority-2010
Lorain Village of Grafton
Mahoning Lien Forward Ohio
Medina Village of Gloria Glens Park
Miami Miami County Agricultural Society
Montgomery Perry Township Sinclair Community College Foundation
Morrow Cardington Community Improvement Corporation
Richland Village of Lucas
Stark Jackson Township
Trumbull Hubbard Union Cemetery
Tuscarawas Swiss Valley Joint Ambulance District
Van Wert Van Wert County Agricultural Society
Williams Brady Township Williams County Regional Airport Authority
Wood City of Rossford
Wyandot Village of Kirby
 

  The Auditor of State is one of five independently elected offices under the Ohio Constitution. Auditor Yost’s office is responsible for auditing over 5,600 state and local government agencies. Staff also works in partnership with state and local governments to deal effectively with financial, accounting and budgetary issues.

Contact: Public Affairs (614) 644-1111

