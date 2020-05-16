Audit Releases for Thursday, August 11

Columbus - Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Thursday, August 11, 2011. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.

A full copy of each report is available online.

Ashland Ashland Democratic Party Athens Lee Township Belmont Belmont Community Improvement Corporation Delaware Village of Ostrander Fairfield Wagnalls Memorial Foundation Franklin Gahanna Convention and Visitors Bureau Hancock City of Findlay PMP Ambulance District Lake Lake County Family and Children First Council Village of Waite Hill Licking Heath-Newark-Licking County Port Authority-2009 Heath-Newark-Licking County Port Authority-2010 Lorain Village of Grafton Mahoning Lien Forward Ohio Medina Village of Gloria Glens Park Miami Miami County Agricultural Society Montgomery Perry Township Sinclair Community College Foundation Morrow Cardington Community Improvement Corporation Richland Village of Lucas Stark Jackson Township Trumbull Hubbard Union Cemetery Tuscarawas Swiss Valley Joint Ambulance District Van Wert Van Wert County Agricultural Society Williams Brady Township Williams County Regional Airport Authority Wood City of Rossford Wyandot Village of Kirby

