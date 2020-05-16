Auditor Yost Announces Implementation of SB 4 Performance Audit Legislation

Columbus - The process of “skinnying down” Ohio government has begun with Auditor of State Dave Yost announcing today the formation of a new team of “Change Champions” charged with the task of conducting state agency performance audits. Accompanied by Ohio Board of Regents Chancellor Jim Petro and Fisher College of Business Dean Christine Poon, Auditor Yost unveiled the new Ohio Performance Team and the Jim Petro Fellows.

Chancellor Jim Petro and Dean Christine Poon speak to the four Petro Fellows.

The Ohio Performance Team (OPT), led by Director Ernest Knight, is made up of twelve professionals with a blend of government and industry backgrounds and in-depth experience in research, operations and management. To ensure optimal use of Ohio’s tax dollars, OPT will provide detailed steps toward improving performance to each state agency. Unlike a traditional audit that focuses on activity in the past, OPT will function more like a consulting group in its proactive, forward focus.

The Petro Fellowship is named in honor of Chancellor Jim Petro’s innovative role in bringing performance audits to Ohio government. This cooperative partnership with The Ohio State University invites four graduate students to join the Ohio Performance Team. As members of OPT, Petro Fellows will have the opportunity to get hands-on experience in conducting performance audits and streamlining Ohio’s state agencies.

The first round of agencies to be audited in the coming biennium includes the Ohio Department of Education, the Ohio Department of Transportation, the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services and the Ohio Housing Finance Agency.

###

Contact: Carrie Bartunek Press Secretary (614) 728-7198