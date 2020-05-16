Audit Releases for Thursday, August 18

Columbus - Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Thursday, August 18, 2011. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.

A full copy of each report is available online.

Ashland: Village of Mifflin Belmont: City of Martins Ferry Champaign: Champaign County Transit Commission Darke: Richland Township Fayette: Fayette Family and Children First Council Franklin: Ohio Cultural Facilities Commission Hamilton: Convention Facilities Authority for Hamilton County Huron: City of Willard Lawrence: Symmes Valley Local School District Logan: Stokes Township Union Township Montgomery: City of Union Pickaway: City of Circleville Putnam: Village of Glandorf * Richland: Richland County Agricultural Society Scioto: City of Portsmouth Seneca: Thompson Township Wayne: Chester Township Wood: Central Joint Fire District

