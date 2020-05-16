Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Audit Releases for Thursday, August 18

Columbus - Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Thursday, August 18, 2011. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.

A full copy of each report is available online.

Ashland: Village of Mifflin
Belmont: City of Martins Ferry
Champaign: Champaign County Transit Commission
Darke: Richland Township
Fayette: Fayette Family and Children First Council
Franklin: Ohio Cultural Facilities Commission
Hamilton: Convention Facilities Authority for Hamilton County
Huron: City of Willard
Lawrence: Symmes Valley Local School District
Logan: Stokes Township Union Township
Montgomery: City of Union
Pickaway: City of Circleville
Putnam: Village of Glandorf *
Richland: Richland County Agricultural Society
Scioto: City of Portsmouth
Seneca: Thompson Township
Wayne: Chester Township
Wood: Central Joint Fire District
 

  The Auditor of State is one of five independently elected offices under the Ohio Constitution. Auditor Yost’s office is responsible for auditing over 5,600 state and local government agencies. Staff also works in partnership with state and local governments to deal effectively with financial, accounting and budgetary issues.

