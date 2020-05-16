Audit Releases for Thursday, August 18
Columbus - Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.
Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Thursday, August 18, 2011. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.
A full copy of each report is available online.
|Ashland:
|Village of Mifflin
|Belmont:
|City of Martins Ferry
|Champaign:
|Champaign County Transit Commission
|Darke:
|Richland Township
|Fayette:
|Fayette Family and Children First Council
|Franklin:
|Ohio Cultural Facilities Commission
|Hamilton:
|Convention Facilities Authority for Hamilton County
|Huron:
|City of Willard
|Lawrence:
|Symmes Valley Local School District
|Logan:
|Stokes Township Union Township
|Montgomery:
|City of Union
|Pickaway:
|City of Circleville
|Putnam:
|Village of Glandorf *
|Richland:
|Richland County Agricultural Society
|Scioto:
|City of Portsmouth
|Seneca:
|Thompson Township
|Wayne:
|Chester Township
|Wood:
|Central Joint Fire District
###The Auditor of State is one of five independently elected offices under the Ohio Constitution. Auditor Yost’s office is responsible for auditing over 5,600 state and local government agencies. Staff also works in partnership with state and local governments to deal effectively with financial, accounting and budgetary issues.
Contact: Public Affairs (614) 644-1111