Audit Releases for Thursday, September 1

Columbus - Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Thursday, September 1, 2011. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.

A full copy of each report is available online.

Ashtabula City of Geneva Community Improvement Corporation of Geneva Champaign Harrison Township Cuyahoga City of Lakewood Lakeshore Northeast Ohio Computer Association Delaware Delaware County Financial Condition Franklin City of Dublin City of Gahanna City of Upper Arlington Community Improvement Corporation Gallia Gallia Metropolitan Housing Authority Hamilton City of Mt. Healthy 2010 City of Mt. Healthy 2009 City of Silverton 2010 City of Silverton 2009 Jefferson Village of Mingo Junction Knox: Mid East Ohio Regional Council Lake Lake Geauga Computer Association Mahoning Western Reserve Transit Authority Muskingum Franklin Local Community School Pike South Central Ohio Computer Association Portage City of Kent Shelby Franklin Township Stark Stark Area Regional Transit Authority

