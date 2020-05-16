Audit Releases for Thursday, September 1
Columbus - Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.
Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Thursday, September 1, 2011. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.
A full copy of each report is available online.
|Ashtabula
|City of Geneva Community Improvement Corporation of Geneva
|Champaign
|Harrison Township
|Cuyahoga
|City of Lakewood Lakeshore Northeast Ohio Computer Association
|Delaware
|Delaware County Financial Condition
|Franklin
|City of Dublin City of Gahanna City of Upper Arlington Community Improvement Corporation
|Gallia
|Gallia Metropolitan Housing Authority
|Hamilton
|City of Mt. Healthy 2010 City of Mt. Healthy 2009 City of Silverton 2010 City of Silverton 2009
|Jefferson
|Village of Mingo Junction
|Knox:
|Mid East Ohio Regional Council
|Lake
|Lake Geauga Computer Association
|Mahoning
|Western Reserve Transit Authority
|Muskingum
|Franklin Local Community School
|Pike
|South Central Ohio Computer Association
|Portage
|City of Kent
|Shelby
|Franklin Township
|Stark
|Stark Area Regional Transit Authority
