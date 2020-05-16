Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Audit Releases for Thursday, September 1

Columbus - Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Thursday, September 1, 2011. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.

A full copy of each report is available online.

Ashtabula City of Geneva Community Improvement Corporation of Geneva
Champaign Harrison Township
Cuyahoga City of Lakewood Lakeshore Northeast Ohio Computer Association
Delaware Delaware County Financial Condition
Franklin City of Dublin City of Gahanna City of Upper Arlington Community Improvement Corporation
Gallia Gallia Metropolitan Housing Authority
Hamilton City of Mt. Healthy 2010 City of Mt. Healthy 2009 City of Silverton 2010 City of Silverton 2009
Jefferson Village of Mingo Junction
Knox: Mid East Ohio Regional Council
Lake Lake Geauga Computer Association
Mahoning Western Reserve Transit Authority
Muskingum Franklin Local Community School
Pike South Central Ohio Computer Association
Portage City of Kent
Shelby Franklin Township
Stark Stark Area Regional Transit Authority
   

###

  The Auditor of State is one of five independently elected offices under the Ohio Constitution. Auditor Yost’s office is responsible for auditing over 5,600 state and local government agencies. Staff also works in partnership with state and local governments to deal effectively with financial, accounting and budgetary issues.

Contact: Public Affairs (614) 644-1111

