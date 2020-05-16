Statement by Auditor Dave Yost
Columbus - In response to a letter dated Aug 31, 2011 sent by six Democrat members of the Ohio House of Representatives to U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder, Auditor of State Dave Yost issued the following statement: “The legislators’ letter misunderstands the law as well as basic principles of public finance,” Yost said. “I intend to perform my duty, and will not be intimidated by their brass-knuckle politics.”
