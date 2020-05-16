Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Statement by Auditor Dave Yost

Columbus - In response to a letter dated Aug 31, 2011 sent by six Democrat members of the Ohio House of Representatives to U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder, Auditor of State Dave Yost issued the following statement:   “The legislators’ letter misunderstands the law as well as basic principles of public finance,” Yost said.  “I intend to perform my duty, and will not be intimidated by their brass-knuckle politics.”  

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected offices in Ohio, is responsible for auditing more than 5,600 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Dave Yost, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies and promotes transparency in government.

