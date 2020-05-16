Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Missing Records Lead to Findings for Recovery in Williams County Audit

Columbus - Missing records from the Hillside Country Living facility led to $7,524 in findings for recovery issued in the Williams County audit released today by Auditor of State Dave Yost.

“Accurate financial reporting is crucial for any local government to be accountable to its citizens,” Auditor Yost said. “No records, no accountability.”

Williams County Hillside Country Living offers guest room rentals to individuals visiting the Hillside Heights facility’s residents. During the years of 2003-2008, 68 guest room rentals occurred, with supporting invoices issued for a total of $5,635. After further investigation, there is no record of the receipts with Hillside Heights or any record of deposits with the county auditor. A finding for recovery was issued against Director of Hillside Country Living Marcia Hauer.

In 2006, $1,505 was withdrawn from the Williams County Treasurer’s office to primarily replenish the Hillside Country Living Resident’s Trust Fund. There was no supporting documentation showing that the money withdrawn from the treasurer’s office was deposited into the Resident’s Trust Fund account. In 2009, a similar situation occurred with an additional $384. Findings for recovery in the amount of $1,889 were issued against Director Marcia Hauer, former Business Manager Marcia Hess and former Receptionist/Secretary Michelle Wannemacher.

A full copy of this audit can be found online.

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected offices in Ohio, is responsible for auditing more than 5,600 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Dave Yost, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies and promotes transparency in government. Contact: Carrie Bartunek Press Secretary (614) 728-7198

