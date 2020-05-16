Chagrin Falls Exempted Village Schools Receives Auditor of State Award with Distinction

Columbus - A recent financial audit of the Chagrin Falls Exempted Village School District by Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office has returned a clean audit report. The Chagrin Falls Exempted Village School District’s excellent record keeping has earned it the Auditor of State Award with Distinction.

Left: Superintendent William Koons, Right: Treasurer/CFO Anne Spano

“Taxpayers expect accurate financial records from their schools,” Auditor Yost said. “The Chagrin Falls Exempted Village School District’s dedication to accountability is evident, and I am proud to present this award to the district.”

The Auditor of State Award with Distinction is presented to local governments and school districts upon the completion of a financial audit. Entities that receive the award meet the following criteria of a “clean” audit report:

The entity must file timely financial reports with the Auditor of State’s office in the form of a CAFR (Comprehensive Annual Financial Report);

The audit report does not contain any findings for recovery, material citations, material weaknesses, significant deficiencies, Single Audit findings or questioned costs;

The entity’s management letter contains no comments related to: Ethics referrals Questioned costs less than $10,000 Lack of timely report submission Reconciliation Failure to obtain a timely Single Audit Findings for recovery less than $100 Public meetings or public records



