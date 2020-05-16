Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Audit Release Advisory Oct. 11, 2011

- Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Tuesday, October 11, 2011. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.

A full copy of each report is available online.

Carroll Carroll County Family and Children First Council Carroll County
Clark Clark County*
Clermont Village of Owensville
Clinton Clinton Metropolitan Housing Authority
Franklin Hamilton Township
Hamilton Village of North Bend WEB Dubois Academy*
Harrison Village of Freeport
Henry Marion Township*
Highland Highland County Jackson Township*
Hocking Hocking County
Jefferson TEMS Joint Ambulance District*
Knox Bladensburg Joint Fire District Fredericktown Recreation District
Lucas City of Toledo Lucas County Family and Children First Council
Medina Hinckley Township Heartland Behavioral Healthcare-Medina County Children and Family Intervention Team
Meigs Village of Racine
Miami Miami County Park District
Morgan Village of Malta
Muskingum Clay Township
Pickaway Pickaway County Board of Developmental Disabilities
Ross Paxton Township
Stark Stark County Area Vocational School District Stark County Democratic Party
Summit City of Macedonia Heartland Behavioral Healthcare: Summit County without Walls Community Support Network
Tuscarawas Rush Township
Wood Village of Milton Center

  The Auditor of State is one of five independently elected statewide offices under the Ohio Constitution. Auditor Yost’s office is responsible for auditing over 5,600 state and local government agencies. Staff also works in partnership with state and local governments to deal effectively with financial, accounting and budgetary issues.

Contact Public Affairs (614) 644-1111

Audit Release Advisory Oct. 11, 2011

