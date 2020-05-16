Audit Release Advisory Oct. 11, 2011

- Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Tuesday, October 11, 2011. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.

A full copy of each report is available online.

Carroll Carroll County Family and Children First Council Carroll County Clark Clark County* Clermont Village of Owensville Clinton Clinton Metropolitan Housing Authority Franklin Hamilton Township Hamilton Village of North Bend WEB Dubois Academy* Harrison Village of Freeport Henry Marion Township* Highland Highland County Jackson Township* Hocking Hocking County Jefferson TEMS Joint Ambulance District* Knox Bladensburg Joint Fire District Fredericktown Recreation District Lucas City of Toledo Lucas County Family and Children First Council Medina Hinckley Township Heartland Behavioral Healthcare-Medina County Children and Family Intervention Team Meigs Village of Racine Miami Miami County Park District Morgan Village of Malta Muskingum Clay Township Pickaway Pickaway County Board of Developmental Disabilities Ross Paxton Township Stark Stark County Area Vocational School District Stark County Democratic Party Summit City of Macedonia Heartland Behavioral Healthcare: Summit County without Walls Community Support Network Tuscarawas Rush Township Wood Village of Milton Center

