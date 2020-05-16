Audit Release Advisory Oct. 11, 2011
- Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.
Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Tuesday, October 11, 2011. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.
A full copy of each report is available online.
|Carroll
|Carroll County Family and Children First Council Carroll County
|Clark
|Clark County*
|Clermont
|Village of Owensville
|Clinton
|Clinton Metropolitan Housing Authority
|Franklin
|Hamilton Township
|Hamilton
|Village of North Bend WEB Dubois Academy*
|Harrison
|Village of Freeport
|Henry
|Marion Township*
|Highland
|Highland County Jackson Township*
|Hocking
|Hocking County
|Jefferson
|TEMS Joint Ambulance District*
|Knox
|Bladensburg Joint Fire District Fredericktown Recreation District
|Lucas
|City of Toledo Lucas County Family and Children First Council
|Medina
|Hinckley Township Heartland Behavioral Healthcare-Medina County Children and Family Intervention Team
|Meigs
|Village of Racine
|Miami
|Miami County Park District
|Morgan
|Village of Malta
|Muskingum
|Clay Township
|Pickaway
|Pickaway County Board of Developmental Disabilities
|Ross
|Paxton Township
|Stark
|Stark County Area Vocational School District Stark County Democratic Party
|Summit
|City of Macedonia Heartland Behavioral Healthcare: Summit County without Walls Community Support Network
|Tuscarawas
|Rush Township
|Wood
|Village of Milton Center
