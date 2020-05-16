Auditor of State’s Office Receives a Clean Audit

Columbus -

The office of the Auditor of State Dave Yost has received a clean audit opinion for fiscal year 2011. The independent audit was conducted by Kennedy Cottrell Richards LLC, and their opinion is part of the office’s Comprehensive Annual Financial Report (CAFR) filed annually with the Ohio Office of Management and Budget.

“Each year, my office releases audits of approximately 4,000 Ohio governments, and just as those governments must be examined, so must the Auditor of State’s office,” Yost said. “Independence and accountability are essential companions to government services, and I thank the independent auditors for their work.”

The financial report and audit resulted in a clean or unqualified opinion that fairly presented the financial position of the Office of the Auditor of State of Ohio as of June 30, 2011 and found no material weaknesses, significant deficiencies, or material citations The office also follows the recommendations of the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA) and participates in the GFOA’s review program for the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting.

Certificate of Achievement The GFOA awarded a Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting to the Auditor of State of Ohio for its CAFR for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2010. The certificate of achievement is a prestigious national award that recognizes conformance with the highest standards for preparation of state and local government financial reports. A certificate of achievement is valid for a period of one year only. The office believes its current report continues to conform to the certificate of achievement program requirements and is submitting it to the GFOA.

The Auditor of State’s 2011 Comprehensive Annual Financial Report, including the financial audit, can be accessed online at http://www.auditor.state.oh.us/publications/annualreport/default.htm.