Norton City School District Receives Auditor of State Award with Distinction

A recent financial audit of the Norton City School District by the Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office has returned a clean audit report. The Norton City School District’s excellent record keeping has earned it the Auditor of State Award with Distinction.

“While a school district’s primary concern is its students, it must also remain accountable to its taxpayers,” Auditor Yost said. “Accurate record-keeping is clearly a priority for Norton City Schools, and I am proud to present this award to the district.”

The Auditor of State Award with Distinction is presented to local governments and school districts upon the completion of a financial audit. Entities that receive the award meet the following criteria of a “clean” audit report:

The entity must file timely financial reports with the Auditor of State’s office in the form of a CAFR (Comprehensive Annual Financial Report);

The audit report does not contain any findings for recovery, material citations, material weaknesses, significant deficiencies, Single Audit findings or questioned costs;

The entity’s management letter contains no comments related to: Ethics referrals Questioned costs less than $10,000 Lack of timely report submission Reconciliation Failure to obtain a timely Single Audit Findings for recovery less than $100 Public meetings or public records



