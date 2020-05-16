Pike County Joint Vocational School and Pike County Career and Technology Center Receive Auditor of State Award with Distinction

Columbus -

Recent financial audits of the Pike County Joint Vocational School and the Pike County Career and Technology Center by Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office have returned clean audit reports. These entities’ excellent record keeping have earned them the Auditor of State Award with Distinction.

“Taxpayers expect accurate financial records from their local governments,” Auditor Yost said. “The dedication to accountability is evident with both of these schools, and I am proud to present this award to them.”

The Auditor of State Award with Distinction is presented to local governments and school districts upon the completion of a financial audit. Entities that receive the award meet the following criteria of a “clean” audit report:

The entity must file timely financial reports with the Auditor of State’s office in the form of a CAFR (Comprehensive Annual Financial Report);

The audit report does not contain any findings for recovery, material citations, material weaknesses, significant deficiencies, Single Audit findings or questioned costs;

The entity’s management letter contains no comments related to: Ethics referrals Questioned costs less than $10,000 Lack of timely report submission Reconciliation Failure to obtain a timely Single Audit Findings for recovery less than $100 Public meetings or public records



###