City of Clayton Receives Auditor of State Award with Distinction

A recent financial audit of the City of Clayton by Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office has returned a clean audit report. The City of Clayton’s excellent record keeping has earned it the Auditor of State Award with Distinction.

“Clean financial books are vital to accountability in government,” Auditor Yost said. “The City of Clayton is clearly committed to maintaining accurate records, and I am proud to present this award to the city.”

The Auditor of State Award with Distinction is presented to local governments and school districts upon the completion of a financial audit. Entities that receive the award meet the following criteria of a “clean” audit report:

The entity must file timely financial reports with the Auditor of State’s office in the form of a CAFR (Comprehensive Annual Financial Report);

The audit report does not contain any findings for recovery, material citations, material weaknesses, significant deficiencies, Single Audit findings or questioned costs;

The entity’s management letter contains no comments related to: Ethics referrals Questioned costs less than $10,000 Lack of timely report submission Reconciliation Failure to obtain a timely Single Audit Findings for recovery less than $100 Public meetings or public records



