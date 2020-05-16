Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Auditor Yost Launches Toolkit on SkinnyOhio.org

Columbus-

Following the passage of the biennial budget, Auditor Yost committed to providing local governments with information and resources to creatively address their financial challenges.

“It’s one thing to say governments ought to share services,” Auditor Yost said.  “It’s another thing to give them the tools they need to do it.”

The new Local Government Toolkit on skinnyOhio.org offers examples, templates, reference documents and other resources to help Ohio communities who are looking for ways to provide the best possible service at the lowest cost to their citizens. Information is available concerning shared services and voluntary mergers.

The Performance Audit Database is a catalog of performance audits conducted by the Auditor of State’s office. The database is searchable by topic, entity type, or entity name.

SkinnyOhio.org shares ideas and best practices from performance audits conducted across the state and nationally. Subject areas range from staff and facility planning to vehicle fleet operations and maintenance to financial forecasting, energy management and technology. The website is regularly updated with the latest news and information concerning performance audits, shared services and cost-saving initiatives.

Visit skinnyOhio.org

The Auditor of State is one of five independently elected statewide offices under the Ohio Constitution. Auditor Yost’s office is responsible for auditing over 5,600 state and local government agencies. Staff also works in partnership with state and local governments to deal effectively with financial, accounting and budgetary issues.

Contact: Carrie Bartunek Press Secretary (614) 728-7198

