Audit Releases for Tuesday, Nov. 22
Columbus- Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.
Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2011. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.
A full copy of each report will be available online.
|Belmont
|Cumberland Trail Fire District
|Clinton
|Clinton County Family And Children First Council
|Columbiana
|Beaver Local School District
|Cuyahoga
|The Arts Academy West
|Darke
|Village of New Madison
|Delaware
|Elm Valley Joint Fire District
|Erie
|City of Sandusky City of Vermilion
|Fairfield
|Walnut Township Local School District
|Franklin
|Hayden Run Community Development Authority Jefferson Water And Sewer District Office Of The Ohio Attorney General (10) Office Of The Ohio Attorney General (09) Ohio Occupational Therapy, Physical Therapy And Athletic Trainers Board Treasurer Of State Revenue Lease Bond Urbancrest Community Improvement Corporation
|Hamilton
|City of St Bernard
|Henry
|Napoleon Township
|Knox
|Liberty Township
|Montgomery
|Hillgrove Union Cemetery Miami Township (10) Miami Township (09)
|Summit
|Springfield Local School District (Fiscal Emergency Termination)
|Warren
|Greater Ohio Virtual School Salem Township
|Wayne
|Virginia K. Collins, LPN*
###
The Auditor of State is one of five independently elected statewide offices under the Ohio Constitution. Auditor Yost’s office is responsible for auditing over 5,600 state and local government agencies. Staff also works in partnership with state and local governments to deal effectively with financial, accounting and budgetary issues.
