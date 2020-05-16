Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Audit Releases for Tuesday, Nov. 22

Columbus- Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2011. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.

Belmont Cumberland Trail Fire District Clinton Clinton County Family And Children First Council Columbiana Beaver Local School District Cuyahoga The Arts Academy West Darke Village of New Madison Delaware Elm Valley Joint Fire District Erie City of Sandusky City of Vermilion Fairfield Walnut Township Local School District Franklin Hayden Run Community Development Authority Jefferson Water And Sewer District Office Of The Ohio Attorney General (10) Office Of The Ohio Attorney General (09) Ohio Occupational Therapy, Physical Therapy And Athletic Trainers Board Treasurer Of State Revenue Lease Bond Urbancrest Community Improvement Corporation Hamilton City of St Bernard Henry Napoleon Township Knox Liberty Township Montgomery Hillgrove Union Cemetery Miami Township (10) Miami Township (09) Summit Springfield Local School District (Fiscal Emergency Termination) Warren Greater Ohio Virtual School Salem Township Wayne Virginia K. Collins, LPN*

 

  The Auditor of State is one of five independently elected statewide offices under the Ohio Constitution. Auditor Yost’s office is responsible for auditing over 5,600 state and local government agencies. Staff also works in partnership with state and local governments to deal effectively with financial, accounting and budgetary issues.

Contact Public Affairs (614) 644-1111

