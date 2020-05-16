City of Marion Audit Released

Columbus-Numerous material control weaknesses and lack of management oversight led to 22 report findings in the 2010 audit of the City of Marion released by Auditor of State Dave Yost today. The audit includes additional concerns beyond those previously identified in the city’s 2009 audit, which was released in April.

“This now marks the second time this year that my office has cited the need to step up fiscal management and reporting in Marion,” Yost said. “City officials need to buckle down and make the necessary changes to eliminate these issues.”

The audit identified several instances of material non-compliance and control weaknesses, significant deficiencies and questioned costs under federal program requirements. Failures were cited in accounting and management controls and reporting, as well as important practices such as adequate training in financial monitoring.

The audit also states that appropriations exceeded estimated resources in eight funds, and appropriations exceeded actual resources in 10 funds, both of which are indications of potential fiscal instability.

Reportable findings were issued in several areas relating to federal grant programs, including the Community Development Block Grant program.

