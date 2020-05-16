Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 8,892 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 176,309 in the last 365 days.

Audits for Release Thursday, Dec. 1

Columbus- Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Thursday, Dec. 1, 2011. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.

A full copy of each report is available online.

Allen Port Authority of Allen County
Ashtabula Village of Rock Creek
Columbiana City of East Liverpool
Franklin

Cornerstone Academy Star Ohio
Gallia Morgan Township
Greene Greene Metropolitan Housing Authority Village of Cedarville Village of Cedarville Landfill
Hancock Village of Benton Ridge
Henry Village of New Bavaria
Hocking Hocking County Community Improvement Corporation
Ottawa Danbury Local School District
Portage Kent State University Foundation, Inc.
Wayne Green Local School District

 

###

  The Auditor of State is one of five independently elected statewide offices under the Ohio Constitution. Auditor Yost’s office is responsible for auditing over 5,600 state and local government agencies. Staff also works in partnership with state and local governments to deal effectively with financial, accounting and budgetary issues.

Contact Public Affairs (614) 644-1111

 

You just read:

Audits for Release Thursday, Dec. 1

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.