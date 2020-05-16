Audits for Release Thursday, Dec. 1

Columbus- Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Thursday, Dec. 1, 2011. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.

A full copy of each report is available online.

Allen Port Authority of Allen County Ashtabula Village of Rock Creek Columbiana City of East Liverpool Franklin Cornerstone Academy Star Ohio Gallia Morgan Township Greene Greene Metropolitan Housing Authority Village of Cedarville Village of Cedarville Landfill Hancock Village of Benton Ridge Henry Village of New Bavaria Hocking Hocking County Community Improvement Corporation Ottawa Danbury Local School District Portage Kent State University Foundation, Inc. Wayne Green Local School District

