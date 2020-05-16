Audits for Release Thursday, Dec. 8
Columbus- Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.
Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Thursday, Dec. 8, 2011. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.
A full copy of each report is available online.
|Ashland
|Loudonville-Perrysville Ex. Vill. School District Polk-Jackson-Perry Fire District
|Clark
|Village of Enon
|Cuyahoga
|Cuyahoga County Land Reutilization Corporation* Ohio Lottery Commission Mega Millions Ohio Lottery Commission Power Play Ohio Lottery Commission Powerball
|Greene
|Central State University Central State University Foundation and Subsidiaries
|Hamilton
|Hoxworth Blood Center University of Cincinnati Foundation
|Henry
|Liberty Township Northwest State Community College
|Licking
|Lakewood Digital Academy
|Logan
|Logan County Libraries
|Lorain
|Lorain Port Authority
|Mahoning
|Boardman Township
|Morrow
|Bennington Township
|Muskingum
|Brush Creek Township City of Zanesville
|Perry
|Harrison Township
|Pickaway
|Pickaway County Public Employee Benefits Program
|Richland
|Crestview Local School District*
|Scioto
|Portsmouth City School District (Performance Audit) Shawnee State University
|Shelby
|Village of Jackson Center
|Trumbull
|Trumbull County Schools Employee Insurance Benefit Consortium
|Tuscarawas
|Newcomerstown Public Library Village of Newcomerstown
|Vinton
|Vinton Township
|Wayne
|Rittman Academy
|Williams
|Millcreek-West Unity Local School District
###
