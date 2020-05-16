Audits for Release Thursday, Dec. 8

Columbus- Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Thursday, Dec. 8, 2011. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.

A full copy of each report is available online.

Ashland Loudonville-Perrysville Ex. Vill. School District Polk-Jackson-Perry Fire District Clark Village of Enon Cuyahoga Cuyahoga County Land Reutilization Corporation* Ohio Lottery Commission Mega Millions Ohio Lottery Commission Power Play Ohio Lottery Commission Powerball Greene Central State University Central State University Foundation and Subsidiaries Hamilton Hoxworth Blood Center University of Cincinnati Foundation Henry Liberty Township Northwest State Community College Licking Lakewood Digital Academy Logan Logan County Libraries Lorain Lorain Port Authority Mahoning Boardman Township Morrow Bennington Township Muskingum Brush Creek Township City of Zanesville Perry Harrison Township Pickaway Pickaway County Public Employee Benefits Program Richland Crestview Local School District* Scioto Portsmouth City School District (Performance Audit) Shawnee State University Shelby Village of Jackson Center Trumbull Trumbull County Schools Employee Insurance Benefit Consortium Tuscarawas Newcomerstown Public Library Village of Newcomerstown Vinton Vinton Township Wayne Rittman Academy Williams Millcreek-West Unity Local School District

###

The Auditor of State is one of five independently elected statewide offices under the Ohio Constitution. Auditor Yost’s office is responsible for auditing over 5,600 state and local government agencies. Staff also works in partnership with state and local governments to deal effectively with financial, accounting and budgetary issues.

Contact Public Affairs (614) 644-1111