Audits for Release Tuesday, Dec. 13

Columbus- Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2011. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.

A full copy of each report is available online.

Belmont Belmont County Family and Children First Council
Brown Brown County Family and Children First Council
Butler Southwest Ohio Regional Council of Governments Village of Somerville*
Clark Clark State Community College Clark State Community College Foundation Mental Health and Recovery Board of Clark, Greene and Madison Counties
Franklin Office of Financial Incentives Ohio Historical Society and Affiliate
Fulton Clinton Township
Guernsey Village of Fairview
Hamilton Cincinnati State Technical and Community College Forest Hills Local School District Hamilton County Family and Children First Council Lighthouse Community School
Harrison Harrison County Juvenile Court*
Henry Northwest State Community College Foundation
Highland Southern Highland Joint Fire District
Lake Painesville City Local School District
Logan Indian Lake Local School District
Lorain Lake Erie Regional Council of Governments
Lucas Jerusalem Township* Monclova Township 2009 Monclova Township 2010
Marion City of Marion Landfill Assurance
Miami Edison State Community College
Montgomery City of Riverside
Portage Maplewood Career Center
Preble Preble County Sanitary Landfill Preble Metropolitan Housing Authority
Sandusky City of Clyde City of Fremont Shawnee State University Development Foundation
Stark Fairless Local School District Plain Township 2009 Plain Township 2010 Stark County Agricultural Society
Summit Village of Lakemore*
Tuscarawas Union Township
Warren Community Correctional Center of Butler, Clermont and Warren Counties Village of Pleasant Plain
Wayne Norwayne Local School District
Wood Owens Community College Foundation Wood County Board of Developmental Disabilities
Wyandot Wyandot County Family and Children First

 

  The Auditor of State is one of five independently elected statewide offices under the Ohio Constitution. Auditor Yost’s office is responsible for auditing over 5,600 state and local government agencies. Staff also works in partnership with state and local governments to deal effectively with financial, accounting and budgetary issues.

