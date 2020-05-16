Audits for Release Tuesday, Dec. 13
Columbus- Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.
Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2011. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.
A full copy of each report is available online.
|Belmont
|Belmont County Family and Children First Council
|Brown
|Brown County Family and Children First Council
|Butler
|Southwest Ohio Regional Council of Governments Village of Somerville*
|Clark
|Clark State Community College Clark State Community College Foundation Mental Health and Recovery Board of Clark, Greene and Madison Counties
|Franklin
|Office of Financial Incentives Ohio Historical Society and Affiliate
|Fulton
|Clinton Township
|Guernsey
|Village of Fairview
|Hamilton
|Cincinnati State Technical and Community College Forest Hills Local School District Hamilton County Family and Children First Council Lighthouse Community School
|Harrison
|Harrison County Juvenile Court*
|Henry
|Northwest State Community College Foundation
|Highland
|Southern Highland Joint Fire District
|Lake
|Painesville City Local School District
|Logan
|Indian Lake Local School District
|Lorain
|Lake Erie Regional Council of Governments
|Lucas
|Jerusalem Township* Monclova Township 2009 Monclova Township 2010
|Marion
|City of Marion Landfill Assurance
|Miami
|Edison State Community College
|Montgomery
|City of Riverside
|Portage
|Maplewood Career Center
|Preble
|Preble County Sanitary Landfill Preble Metropolitan Housing Authority
|Sandusky
|City of Clyde City of Fremont Shawnee State University Development Foundation
|Stark
|Fairless Local School District Plain Township 2009 Plain Township 2010 Stark County Agricultural Society
|Summit
|Village of Lakemore*
|Tuscarawas
|Union Township
|Warren
|Community Correctional Center of Butler, Clermont and Warren Counties Village of Pleasant Plain
|Wayne
|Norwayne Local School District
|Wood
|Owens Community College Foundation Wood County Board of Developmental Disabilities
|Wyandot
|Wyandot County Family and Children First
