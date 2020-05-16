Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Audit Releases for Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2012

Columbus- Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio.  His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Tuesday, January 3, 2012.  Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized.  If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.

A full copy of each report will be searchable online.

Allen:

Allen East Local School District
Ashland:

Hillsdale Local School District
Ashtabula:

Denmark Township
Cuyahoga: Chagrin Falls Exempted Village School District Cuyahoga County Community Improvement Corporation
Henry: Henry County Board of Developmental Disabilities
Huron: Wakeman Township
Jackson: City of Wellston Jackson County Family and Children First Council
Lake:

Lake County Community College District
Lucas: Washington Township
Mahoning: Mahoning County School Employees Insurance Consortium Springfield Local School District
Monroe:

Monroe Metropolitan Housing Authority
Montgomery:

Butler Township*
Noble: Buffalo Township Jefferson Township
Pike: South Central Ohio Computer Association
Portage: Waterloo Local School District
Putnam: Miller City-New Cleveland Local School District
Richland:

Clear Fork Valley Local School District
Summit:

City of Cuyahoga Falls Cuyahoga Falls City School District Schnee Learning Center
Trumbull:

Howland Local School District McDonald Local School District
Van Wert:

Village of Middle Point*
Warren:

Mason City School District
Washington:

Washington County Agricultural Society
Williams:

Montpelier Exempted Village School District
Wood:

Penta Career Center Village of Bradner

 

  The Auditor of State is one of five independently elected statewide offices under the Ohio Constitution. Auditor Yost’s office is responsible for auditing over 5,600 state and local government agencies. Staff also works in partnership with state and local governments to deal effectively with financial, accounting and budgetary issues.

Contact Public Affairs (614) 644-1111

