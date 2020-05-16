Audit Releases for Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2012

Columbus- Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Tuesday, January 3, 2012. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.

A full copy of each report will be available online at www.auditor.state.oh.us.

Allen: Allen East Local School District Ashland: Hillsdale Local School District Ashtabula: Denmark Township Cuyahoga: Chagrin Falls Exempted Village School District Cuyahoga County Community Improvement Corporation Henry: Henry County Board of Developmental Disabilities Huron: Wakeman Township Jackson: City of Wellston Jackson County Family and Children First Council Lake: Lake County Community College District Lucas: Washington Township Mahoning: Mahoning County School Employees Insurance Consortium Springfield Local School District Monroe: Monroe Metropolitan Housing Authority Montgomery: Butler Township* Noble: Buffalo Township Jefferson Township Pike: South Central Ohio Computer Association Portage: Waterloo Local School District Putnam: Miller City-New Cleveland Local School District Richland: Clear Fork Valley Local School District Summit: City of Cuyahoga Falls Cuyahoga Falls City School District Schnee Learning Center Trumbull: Howland Local School District McDonald Local School District Van Wert: Village of Middle Point* Warren: Mason City School District Washington: Washington County Agricultural Society Williams: Montpelier Exempted Village School District Wood: Penta Career Center Village of Bradner

