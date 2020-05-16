Audit Releases for Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2012
Columbus- Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.
Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Tuesday, January 3, 2012. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.
A full copy of each report will be available online at www.auditor.state.oh.us.
|Allen:
|
Allen East Local School District
|Ashland:
|
Hillsdale Local School District
|Ashtabula:
|
Denmark Township
|Cuyahoga:
|Chagrin Falls Exempted Village School District Cuyahoga County Community Improvement Corporation
|Henry:
|Henry County Board of Developmental Disabilities
|Huron:
|Wakeman Township
|Jackson:
|City of Wellston Jackson County Family and Children First Council
|Lake:
|
Lake County Community College District
|Lucas:
|Washington Township
|Mahoning:
|Mahoning County School Employees Insurance Consortium Springfield Local School District
|Monroe:
|
Monroe Metropolitan Housing Authority
|Montgomery:
|
Butler Township*
|Noble:
|Buffalo Township Jefferson Township
|Pike:
|South Central Ohio Computer Association
|Portage:
|Waterloo Local School District
|Putnam:
|Miller City-New Cleveland Local School District
|Richland:
|
Clear Fork Valley Local School District
|Summit:
|
City of Cuyahoga Falls Cuyahoga Falls City School District Schnee Learning Center
|Trumbull:
|
Howland Local School District McDonald Local School District
|Van Wert:
|
Village of Middle Point*
|Warren:
|
Mason City School District
|Washington:
|
Washington County Agricultural Society
|Williams:
|
Montpelier Exempted Village School District
|Wood:
|
Penta Career Center Village of Bradner
The Auditor of State is one of five independently elected statewide offices under the Ohio Constitution. Auditor Yost’s office is responsible for auditing over 5,600 state and local government agencies. Staff also works in partnership with state and local governments to deal effectively with financial, accounting and budgetary issues.
