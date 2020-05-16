Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Audit Releases for Thursday, Jan. 5th

Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio.  His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Thursday, Jan. 5, 2012.  Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized.  If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.

A full copy of each report is searchable online.

Brown:

Western Brown Local School District
Cuyahoga:

City of East Cleveland (2006) City of East Cleveland (2007) City of East Cleveland (2008) Fairview Park City School District North Royalton City School District
Defiance:

Northwest Ohio Administrative Council of Government
Franklin: Canal Winchester Local School District Ohio Building Authority Westerville City School District
Geauga: West Geauga Local School District
Hancock: Findlay Digital Academy
Holmes: West Holmes Local School District
Knox:

Knox County Career Center
Mahoning: Area Cooperative Computerized Service System
Medina: Medina County Joint Vocational School District
Ross:

School Employees Insurance Consortium
Stark: Stark Metropolitan Housing Authority
Wayne: Mental Health and Recovery Board of Wayne and Holmes Counties Rittman Exempted Village School District

 

###

  The Auditor of State is one of five independently elected statewide offices under the Ohio Constitution. Auditor Yost’s office is responsible for auditing over 5,600 state and local government agencies. Staff also works in partnership with state and local governments to deal effectively with financial, accounting and budgetary issues.

Contact Public Affairs (614) 644-1111

