Audit Releases for Thursday, Jan. 5th

Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Thursday, Jan. 5, 2012. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.

A full copy of each report is searchable online.

Brown: Western Brown Local School District Cuyahoga: City of East Cleveland (2006) City of East Cleveland (2007) City of East Cleveland (2008) Fairview Park City School District North Royalton City School District Defiance: Northwest Ohio Administrative Council of Government Franklin: Canal Winchester Local School District Ohio Building Authority Westerville City School District Geauga: West Geauga Local School District Hancock: Findlay Digital Academy Holmes: West Holmes Local School District Knox: Knox County Career Center Mahoning: Area Cooperative Computerized Service System Medina: Medina County Joint Vocational School District Ross: School Employees Insurance Consortium Stark: Stark Metropolitan Housing Authority Wayne: Mental Health and Recovery Board of Wayne and Holmes Counties Rittman Exempted Village School District

The Auditor of State is one of five independently elected statewide offices under the Ohio Constitution. Auditor Yost’s office is responsible for auditing over 5,600 state and local government agencies. Staff also works in partnership with state and local governments to deal effectively with financial, accounting and budgetary issues.

