Statement by Auditor of State Dave Yost

Columbus – The following statement may be attributed to Auditor of State Dave Yost in response to yesterday’s sentencing of Ann Johns, former Defiance County Deputy Clerk of Common Pleas Court:

"Judge Barber has done justice in this matter and sent a strong message to other public servants who would betray their oath," said Auditor Yost. "Too often, public offenders are treated gently and placed on probation. But a crime against the public trust is a serious crime, with many victims. This time, the punishment fit the crime."

Judge James E. Barber sentenced Johns to 24 months in prison for Theft in Office, a felony of the third degree. An audit released in September found that Johns stole $13,603 between January 2009 and June 2011. She was ordered to pay the full amount as restitution and also was ordered to re-pay $16,847 for the costs of the special audit.

