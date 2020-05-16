Audit Releases for Tuesday, January 10

Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2012. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.

A full copy of each report is searchable online.

Ashtabula: Andover Union Cemetary Cuyahoga: Marcus Garvey Academy Rocky River City School District Darke: City of Greenville Delaware: Delaware Area Career Center Franklin: Focus Learning Academy of Northern Columbus Focus Learning Academy of Southeastern Columbus Focus Learning Academy of Southwestern Columbus Gahanna Community School Ohio State Board Optometry Youthbuild Columbus Community School Hamilton: Cincinnati State Technical and Community College Foundation* Hamilton County Park District Highland: Fairfield Local School District* Huron: New London Local School District Lorain: The Arts Academy* Muskingum: East Muskingum Local School District Seneca: North Central Ohio Educational Service Center Summit: Copley-Fairlawn City School District Wayne: Wayne County Family and Children First Council

