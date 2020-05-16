Combined General Health District Chips Away at Deficit

Columbus – Strong fiscal discipline is bringing the Jackson County Combined General Health District’s general fund closer to running in the black, according to the audit released today by Auditor of State Dave Yost.

“This is a major step in the right direction,” Auditor Yost said. “The tough decisions being made by the Jackson County Combined General Health District will benefit the county’s taxpayers for years to come.”

At December 31, 2009, the district’s general fund had a deficit fund balance of $185,448, and by the end of 2010, that deficit was brought down to $153,276. A year later, on December 31, 2011, the district had an unaudited deficit fund balance of $139,994. According to projections, the district will, by the end of this year, bring down the deficit further to $39,226.

As part of the district’s plan to reduce the general fund deficit, the health commissioner will continue to be paid based on a 32-hour week and the medical director would be reduced to three hours pay per week. The district’s health administration and public health nursing employees would be reduced to a 37 ½ hour work week. No cost of living adjustments would be made in 2012 and the mileage reimbursement rate would be reduced from 50 cents per mile down to 45 cents per mile for all staff. Any vacancies that may occur in 2012 would be filled by promotion or assigning current staff members and no new personnel would be hired.

These ideas are based on the Jackson County General Health District’s administrative plans, and must be approved by the Board of Health before implementation.

