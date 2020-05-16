Performance Audit Identifies Potential Savings for the Greene County ESC

Columbus – Employees of the Greene County Educational Service Center make more than their peers, according to a performance audit released today by Auditor of State Dave Yost.

“Personnel costs are the single highest expense for educational service centers,” Auditor Yost said. “This performance audit gives management the data to make wise decisions about personnel costs.”

In early 2011, the Greene County Educational Service Center (GCESC) contacted the Auditor of State’s office to request the completion of a performance audit. The Auditor of State’s office focused on the cost of overhead and center’s overhead recovery process. Work also included a survey of its member districts on their perceptions and concerns.

The performance audit found that the GCESC’s operations costs are higher per employee than the peer average. Annual combined salaries and benefits for non-instructional employees exceed the peer average by $1,239 per full-time employee. For instructional employees, the annual combined salaries and benefits exceed peers by $4,826 per full-time employee. By reducing the total compensation of employees levels comparable to the peers by modifying health care provisions, the GCESC could save $270,000 annually.

It was also recommended that the GCESC adjust its clerical staffing to a level more comparable to its peers. This adjustment would save the GCESC $35,000 annually in salary and benefits.

Performance audits provide recommendations that identify the potential for cost savings and efficiency improvements.

A copy of this performance audit may be found online.

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio, is responsible for auditing more than 5,600 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Dave Yost, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies and promotes transparency in government.

Contact: Carrie Bartunek Press Secretary 614-644-1111