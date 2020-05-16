Auditor of State Reports Results of Voluntary Study of 24 Local Governments in Lake County

Columbus –Twenty-four governments in Lake County use street sweepers, sewer maintenance vehicles and road repair equipment at rates as low as 3 percent, or about 1 day in a month, according to a study released today by Auditor of State Dave Yost.

“One day in a month doesn’t cut it, and these 24 Lake County governments are the first in the state, not merely to recognize that, but to act on it,” Auditor Yost said. “Using an asphalt paver one week in a season just does not make sense. There is money to be saved here, and these governments have decided to go looking for it.”

Yost said he chose Lake County for the first-of-its-kind Ohio study because so many local governments agreed to cooperate in providing data and exploring shared services. The study released today is a utilization study, the first part of a two-part process to find cost-avoidance and cost-savings opportunities that will work for each of the participating governments. Meetings and working groups are being scheduled in May, June and July to explore ways to boost usage rates.

The study began with a preliminary overview of more than 1,000 pieces of equipment used by nine cities, nine villages, five townships and Lake County, with a statistical study done on 390 pieces of seasonal and non-seasonal equipment used for roadway repair, utility maintenance and construction activities. Significant utilization rates ranged from as low as 3 percent to as high as 36 percent.

The report, prepared by the Auditor of State’s Ohio Performance Team, also previewed organizational options to allow equipment sharing to boost usage rates and lower costs. These collaboration options will be further developed in the second part of the shared services study.

