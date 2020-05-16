City of Elyria Receives LEAP Funds

Columbus – Auditor of State Dave Yost announced today the City of Elyria will receive LEAP funding for a performance audit, which will help streamline operations and identify potential savings for the city’s taxpayers.

“We created LEAP funding to help governments find ways to skinny down,” Auditor Yost said. “I am excited to offer this opportunity to Elyria and look forward to working with city leaders to search for savings.”

This performance audit will be aimed to find cost savings and operational efficiencies in the following areas and/or departments:

Financial Management Practices

Human Resources

Public Safety

Public Works

“The City of Elyria is looking forward to working in partnership with the Auditor’s Performance Audit Division to find ways for Elyria City government to become even more efficient, effective and performance-based,” Mayor Holly Brinda said. “Providing Elyria citizens high quality city services at the lowest possible cost is our aim and we appreciate the support of the auditor’s office in reaching that goal.”

The Leverage for Efficiency, Accountability and Performance (LEAP) Fund was created upon the enactment of Senate Bill 4, signed by Governor Kasich on April 5, 2011. The LEAP Fund advances the cost of a performance audit to state agencies and local governments that might otherwise not be able to afford to have one conducted. Costs will be repaid the following year from the savings reaped from the audit’s recommendations and sown again into new performance audits.

The cost of this performance audit is estimated at $119,000. Currently, on average, for each dollar spent on the cost of a performance audit, $23 in potential savings is identified.

