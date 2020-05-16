Audit Releases for Thursday, April 26
Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.
Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Thursday, April 26, 2012. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.
A full copy of each report is available online.
|Allen:
Allen County Republican Party
|Ashland:
Lake Township
|Ashtabula:
Geneva Area City School District
|Athens:
|Le-Ax Water District
|Butler:
|Butler County Republican Party
|Delaware:
Delaware County Port Authority
|Franklin:
|The Ohio State University
|Hancock:
Blanchard Township Hancock County Republican Party
|Logan:
|Bellefontaine City School District
|Marion:
|Tri-Rivers Joint Vocational School District
|Medina:
Medina County Combined General Health District
|Mercer:
|Mercer County Republican Party
|Monroe:
|Monroe Water Systems
|Montgomery:
Mad River Local School District Southwestern Ohio Educational Purchasing Councils Liability, Fleet and Property Insurance Program
|Morgan:
|Deerfield Township Morgan Township
|Morgan:
|Briston Township Morgan Township
|Stark:
|Quad Ambulance District
|Washington:
|Fairfield Township Liberty Township
|Wayne:
|Wayne County Republican Party Wayne Township
