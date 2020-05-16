Audit Releases for Thursday, April 26

Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Thursday, April 26, 2012. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.

A full copy of each report is available online.

Allen: Allen County Republican Party Ashland: Lake Township Ashtabula: Geneva Area City School District Athens: Le-Ax Water District Butler: Butler County Republican Party Delaware: Delaware County Port Authority Franklin: The Ohio State University Hancock: Blanchard Township Hancock County Republican Party Logan: Bellefontaine City School District Marion: Tri-Rivers Joint Vocational School District Medina: Medina County Combined General Health District Mercer: Mercer County Republican Party Monroe: Monroe Water Systems Montgomery: Mad River Local School District Southwestern Ohio Educational Purchasing Councils Liability, Fleet and Property Insurance Program Morgan: Deerfield Township Morgan Township Morgan: Briston Township Morgan Township Stark: Quad Ambulance District Washington: Fairfield Township Liberty Township Wayne: Wayne County Republican Party Wayne Township

The Auditor of State is one of five independently elected statewide offices under the Ohio Constitution. Auditor Yost’s office is responsible for auditing over 5,600 state and local government agencies. Staff also works in partnership with state and local governments to deal effectively with financial, accounting and budgetary issues.

