Performance Audit Identifies More than $1 Million in Annual Savings for Maumee

Columbus – Twenty-one recommendations add up to more than $1.3 million in potential annual savings for the city of Maumee—about 5 percent of the city’s budget, according to a performance audit released Thursday by Auditor of State Dave Yost.

“It takes courage and character to conduct a full examination of your own operations,” Auditor Yost said. “The city had that courage, and it’s paid off with some real opportunities.”

The top four items in the audit report include reducing to peer levels the span of administrative control in the police, fire and public service offices ($562,000), limiting overtime ($355,000), eliminating four positions in the service department ($154,000), and controlling contract expenditures ($150,000). Increasing employee contributions to health insurance costs to peer levels could save $85,000 annually.

The report also made management recommendations, including improving strategic planning and forecasting, revisiting collective bargaining terms that hinder good human resources practices, and evaluating inspection fees.

Other items in the report included establishing an audit committee, adjusting the pay cycle and using direct deposit, competitively bidding life insurance, and issuing a popular annual financial report.

A full copy of this performance audit may be accessed online.

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio, is responsible for auditing more than 5,600 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Dave Yost, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies and promotes transparency in government.

Contact: Carrie Bartunek Press Secretary (614) 728-7198