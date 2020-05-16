Auditor of State's Office Awarded by Peers

Columbus – Peer reviews of Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office returned good news for Ohio’s taxpayers. Evaluations of the office’s operations and Comprehensive Annual Financial Report (CAFR) have earned accolades from the National State Auditors Association and the Government Finance Officers Association.

“It is important to practice what you preach,” Auditor Yost said. “We’ve attracted some of the highest-quality staff in the country, and I am proud of their work and professional integrity.”

National State Auditors Association (NSAA) A review of the system of quality controls at the Auditor of State’s office by the National State Auditors Association has returned a clean report. The review by the External Peer Review Team examined the office’s organizational structure, policies adopted and procedures established for the period of March 1, 2011 through February 29, 2012.

Certificate of Achievement The GFOA awarded a Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting to the Auditor of State of Ohio for its CAFR for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2011. The certificate of achievement is a prestigious national award that recognizes conformance with the highest standards for preparation of state and local government financial reports. A certificate of achievement is valid for a period of one year only.

The Auditor of State’s NSAA peer review and 2011 Comprehensive Annual Financial Report may be accessed online at www.ohioauditor.gov.

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio, is responsible for auditing more than 5,600 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Dave Yost, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies and promotes transparency in government.

