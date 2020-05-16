Audits Releases for Tuesday, May 1

Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Tuesday, May 1, 2012. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.

A full copy of each report is available online.

Allen: Allen Metropolitan Housing Authority Ashland: Greenlawn Union Cemetary Village of Loudonville Belmont: Village of Brookside Clermont: Clermont County Agricultural Society Clinton: Clinton Highland Joint Fire District Columbiana: Columbiana Republican Party Cuyahoga: Cleveland College Preparatory School Northeast Ohio College Preparatory School Franklin: Central Ohio Risk Management Association Self-Insurance Pool Inc. Franklin County Convention Facilities Authority Metropolitan Educational Council Liability, Fleet and Property Program Gallia: O.O. Mcintyre Park District Guernsey: Guernsey Democratic Party Huron: Fairfield Township Jackson: Jackson City Public Library Knox: Clinton Water and Sewer District Lucas: Northwest Ohio Educational Council Self-Insurance Pool Program, Inc. Madison: London City School District Mahoning: Ohio Athletic Commission Montgomery: Life Skills Center of Dayton Southwestern Ohio Educational Purchasing Council's Self-Insured Dental and Vision Plan Program Southwestern Ohio Educational Purchasing Council's Self-Insured Medical and Benefit Program Muskingum: Salem Township Union Township Perry: City of New Lexington New Straitsville Public Library Portage: Kent State Univerity Preble: Lanier Township* Warren: Mental Health Recovery Services of Warren and Clinton Counties Washington: Aurelius Township Ludlow Township Village of Beverly

