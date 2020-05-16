Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Audits Releases for Tuesday, May 1

Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio.  His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Tuesday, May 1, 2012.  Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized.  If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.

A full copy of each report is available online.

Allen:

Allen Metropolitan Housing Authority
Ashland:

Greenlawn Union Cemetary Village of Loudonville
Belmont:

Village of Brookside
Clermont: Clermont County Agricultural Society
Clinton: Clinton Highland Joint Fire District
Columbiana:

Columbiana Republican Party
Cuyahoga: Cleveland College Preparatory School Northeast Ohio College Preparatory School
Franklin:

Central Ohio Risk Management Association Self-Insurance Pool Inc. Franklin County Convention Facilities Authority Metropolitan Educational Council Liability, Fleet and Property Program
Gallia: O.O. Mcintyre Park District
Guernsey: Guernsey Democratic Party
Huron:

Fairfield Township
Jackson: Jackson City Public Library
Knox: Clinton Water and Sewer District
Lucas:

Northwest Ohio Educational Council Self-Insurance Pool Program, Inc.
Madison: London City School District
Mahoning: Ohio Athletic Commission
Montgomery: Life Skills Center of Dayton Southwestern Ohio Educational Purchasing Council's Self-Insured Dental and Vision Plan Program Southwestern Ohio Educational Purchasing Council's Self-Insured Medical and Benefit Program
Muskingum: Salem Township Union Township
Perry: City of New Lexington New Straitsville Public Library
Portage: Kent State Univerity
Preble: Lanier Township*
Warren: Mental Health Recovery Services of Warren and Clinton Counties
Washington: Aurelius Township Ludlow Township Village of Beverly

 

  The Auditor of State is one of five independently elected statewide offices under the Ohio Constitution. Auditor Yost’s office is responsible for auditing over 5,600 state and local government agencies. Staff also works in partnership with state and local governments to deal effectively with financial, accounting and budgetary issues.

Contact Public Affairs (614) 644-1111

