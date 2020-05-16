Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Audit Releases for Tuesday, May 8

Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio.  His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Tuesday, May 8, 2012.  Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized.  If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.

A full copy of each report is available online.

Auglaize:

Auglaize County Republican Party
Belmont:

Belmont County Mental Health and Recovery Board Colerain Township Martins Ferry Public Library
Clark:

Clark County Republican Party
Cuyahoga: Suburban Health Consortium
Franklin: Ohio Department of Developmental Disabilities Ohio Secretary of State The Ohio State University Health System
Geauga:

East Geauga Joint Fire District Newbury Local School District 2009-2010 Newbury Local School District 2010-2011
Hamilton: Cincinnati Leadership Academy Orion Academy
Hancock:

Hancock County Convention and Visitors Bureau
Harrison: Georgetown Water District
Holmes: Clark Township Clark Township Fire District
Lake:

Lake County Educational Service Center
Logan: Logan County Republican Party
Lucas: Victory Academy of Toledo
Mahoning:

Mahoning County Educational Service Center Horizon Science Academy of Youngstown
Miami: Newton Local School District
Montgomery: Emerson Academy of Dayton Pathway School of Discovery
Morrow: Peru Township
Perry: Perry-Hocking Educational Service Center
Preble: West Elkton-Gratis Township Fire District
Putnam: Monroe Township
Stark: Stark County Republican Party
Summit: Akros Middle School Edge Learning Inc. D.B.A. The Edge Academy
Trumbull: Farmington Township
Tuscarawas: Salem Township Union Cemetery Sandy Township
Van Wert: Lifelinks Community School Van Wert City School District
Wood: Eastwood Local School District

 

###

  The Auditor of State is one of five independently elected statewide offices under the Ohio Constitution. Auditor Yost’s office is responsible for auditing over 5,600 state and local government agencies. Staff also works in partnership with state and local governments to deal effectively with financial, accounting and budgetary issues.

