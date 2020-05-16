Audit Releases for Tuesday, May 8
Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.
Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Tuesday, May 8, 2012. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.
A full copy of each report is available online.
|Auglaize:
|
Auglaize County Republican Party
|Belmont:
|
Belmont County Mental Health and Recovery Board Colerain Township Martins Ferry Public Library
|Clark:
|
Clark County Republican Party
|Cuyahoga:
|Suburban Health Consortium
|Franklin:
|Ohio Department of Developmental Disabilities Ohio Secretary of State The Ohio State University Health System
|Geauga:
|
East Geauga Joint Fire District Newbury Local School District 2009-2010 Newbury Local School District 2010-2011
|Hamilton:
|Cincinnati Leadership Academy Orion Academy
|Hancock:
|
Hancock County Convention and Visitors Bureau
|Harrison:
|Georgetown Water District
|Holmes:
|Clark Township Clark Township Fire District
|Lake:
|
Lake County Educational Service Center
|Logan:
|Logan County Republican Party
|Lucas:
|Victory Academy of Toledo
|Mahoning:
|
Mahoning County Educational Service Center Horizon Science Academy of Youngstown
|Miami:
|Newton Local School District
|Montgomery:
|Emerson Academy of Dayton Pathway School of Discovery
|Morrow:
|Peru Township
|Perry:
|Perry-Hocking Educational Service Center
|Preble:
|West Elkton-Gratis Township Fire District
|Putnam:
|Monroe Township
|Stark:
|Stark County Republican Party
|Summit:
|Akros Middle School Edge Learning Inc. D.B.A. The Edge Academy
|Trumbull:
|Farmington Township
|Tuscarawas:
|Salem Township Union Cemetery Sandy Township
|Van Wert:
|Lifelinks Community School Van Wert City School District
|Wood:
|Eastwood Local School District
