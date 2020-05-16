Audit Releases for Tuesday, May 8

Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Tuesday, May 8, 2012. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.

A full copy of each report is available online.

Auglaize: Auglaize County Republican Party Belmont: Belmont County Mental Health and Recovery Board Colerain Township Martins Ferry Public Library Clark: Clark County Republican Party Cuyahoga: Suburban Health Consortium Franklin: Ohio Department of Developmental Disabilities Ohio Secretary of State The Ohio State University Health System Geauga: East Geauga Joint Fire District Newbury Local School District 2009-2010 Newbury Local School District 2010-2011 Hamilton: Cincinnati Leadership Academy Orion Academy Hancock: Hancock County Convention and Visitors Bureau Harrison: Georgetown Water District Holmes: Clark Township Clark Township Fire District Lake: Lake County Educational Service Center Logan: Logan County Republican Party Lucas: Victory Academy of Toledo Mahoning: Mahoning County Educational Service Center Horizon Science Academy of Youngstown Miami: Newton Local School District Montgomery: Emerson Academy of Dayton Pathway School of Discovery Morrow: Peru Township Perry: Perry-Hocking Educational Service Center Preble: West Elkton-Gratis Township Fire District Putnam: Monroe Township Stark: Stark County Republican Party Summit: Akros Middle School Edge Learning Inc. D.B.A. The Edge Academy Trumbull: Farmington Township Tuscarawas: Salem Township Union Cemetery Sandy Township Van Wert: Lifelinks Community School Van Wert City School District Wood: Eastwood Local School District

The Auditor of State is one of five independently elected statewide offices under the Ohio Constitution. Auditor Yost’s office is responsible for auditing over 5,600 state and local government agencies. Staff also works in partnership with state and local governments to deal effectively with financial, accounting and budgetary issues.

