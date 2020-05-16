Audit Releases for Thursday, May 3

Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Thursday, May 3, 2012. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.

A full copy of each report is available online.

Auglaize: Auglaize County Democratic Party Butler: Madison Local School District Middletown Convention and Visitors Bureau Carroll: Carroll County Board of Developmental Disabilities Clark: Clark County Democratic Party Greenon Local School District Columbiana: Columbiana Park District Cuyahoga: City of Strongsville Fairfield: Liberty Union-Thurston Local School District Fulton: Fulton-Henry Counties Council Greene: Greeneview Local School District Hamilton: Alliance Academy of Cincinnati Hamilton County Democratic Party-Reissue* Hamilton County Democratic Party Hamilton County Republican Party Hancock: Hancock County Democratic Party Jackson: Sylvester Memorial Wellston Public Library Lawrence: Chesapeake Union Exempted Village School District Logan: Ohio Hi-Point Joint Vocational School District Lorain: Village of South Amherst* Lucas: Bennett Venture Academy Noble: Noble County Agricultural Society Ottawa: Clearwater Council of Government Perry: Perry County District Library Richland: Lucas Local School District Shelby: Sidney City School District Tuscarawas: Fairfield Township Washington: Fearing Township

###

The Auditor of State is one of five independently elected statewide offices under the Ohio Constitution. Auditor Yost’s office is responsible for auditing over 5,600 state and local government agencies. Staff also works in partnership with state and local governments to deal effectively with financial, accounting and budgetary issues.

Contact Public Affairs (614) 644-1111