Audit Releases for Thursday, May 3

Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio.  His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Thursday, May 3, 2012.  Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized.  If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.

A full copy of each report is available online.

Auglaize:

Auglaize County Democratic Party
Butler:

Madison Local School District Middletown Convention and Visitors Bureau
Carroll: Carroll County Board of Developmental Disabilities
Clark: Clark County Democratic Party Greenon Local School District
Columbiana:

Columbiana Park District
Cuyahoga: City of Strongsville
Fairfield:

Liberty Union-Thurston Local School District
Fulton: Fulton-Henry Counties Council
Greene: Greeneview Local School District
Hamilton:

Alliance Academy of Cincinnati Hamilton County Democratic Party-Reissue* Hamilton County Democratic Party Hamilton County Republican Party
Hancock: Hancock County Democratic Party
Jackson: Sylvester Memorial Wellston Public Library
Lawrence:

Chesapeake Union Exempted Village School District
Logan: Ohio Hi-Point Joint Vocational School District
Lorain: Village of South Amherst*
Lucas: Bennett Venture Academy
Noble: Noble County Agricultural Society
Ottawa: Clearwater Council of Government
Perry: Perry County District Library
Richland: Lucas Local School District
Shelby: Sidney City School District
Tuscarawas: Fairfield Township
Washington: Fearing Township

 

  The Auditor of State is one of five independently elected statewide offices under the Ohio Constitution. Auditor Yost’s office is responsible for auditing over 5,600 state and local government agencies. Staff also works in partnership with state and local governments to deal effectively with financial, accounting and budgetary issues.

Contact Public Affairs (614) 644-1111

