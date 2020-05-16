Shye Continues to Stick Taxpayers with the Bills

Columbus – Add another $95,139 to embattled charter school Treasurer Carl Shye’s list of debts to taxpayers with today’s release of the Arts Academy, Arts Academy West and Patriot Preparatory Academy audits by Auditor of State Dave Yost.

“Too many times and in too many community schools, the road leads to Carl Shye,” Auditor Yost said. “The criminal charge filed against him today marks the dead-end of his pattern of abuse against taxpayers.”

The fiscal year 2011 audit of The Arts Academy in Lorain County found that numerous debits and cash withdrawals from the school’s bank accounts did not have documentation to support the reason for the expenditure. The now-closed charter school’s treasurer, Carl Shye is held responsible and was issued a finding for recovery in the amount of $51,914.

Another former treasurer, Edward Dudley was issued $23,422 in findings for recovery for two checks written to LED Consulting, Inc. that were not supported by valid contracts for services. Shye was held jointly and severally liable for the findings.

The fiscal year 2011 audit of The Arts Academy West in Cuyahoga County found similar debit withdrawals from the school’s bank account that lacked supporting documentation. Shye was issued a finding for recovery in the amount of $376. Again, similarly, two checks totaling $14,010 written to LED Consulting, Inc. were not supported by valid contracts for services. A finding for recovery in this amount was issued against former treasurer Edward Dudley, with Shye being held jointly and severally liable.

The fiscal year 2011 audit of the Patriot Preparatory Academy in Franklin County found that Executive Director Dave McIlrath received payroll advances in the amount of $48,750, $5,417 of which was never reimbursed to the school. A finding for recovery was issued against McIlrath for the amount, and Shye is held jointly and severally liable due to his position as treasurer. Another finding for recovery in the amount of $2,500 was issued against McIlrath for an illegal payment of school funds for legal fees not proven to be related to school business.

Full copies of these audits may be found online

