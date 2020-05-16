Performance Audit Identifies $355,000 in Savings for Black River Local Schools

Columbus –Renegotiating health insurance costs and administrator pensions could save $355,000 annually at the Black River Local School District (Medina County), according to a performance audit released Thursday by Auditor of State Dave Yost.

“Budgets will continue to be tight for all schools, but especially at districts that find themselves in fiscal caution,” Auditor Yost said. “The suggestions in this audit could help Black River put fiscal distress behind it.”

The Ohio Department of Education put Black River into fiscal caution status Feb. 18, 2011 based upon projected deficits. The ensuing performance audit recommends increasing employee contributions toward health insurance to 15 percent and providing insurance to fewer part time employees ($284,000) and eliminating additional pensions offered to administrators ($72,000). (These savings were partially offset by a recommended expenditure of $1,000 to computerize maintenance tasks.)

Non-financial recommendations include improving the budget and forecast process, in addition to increasing community outreach and financial information sharing.

A full copy of this performance audit may be accessed online.

