Former Leetonia Water Lab Assistant Charged with Stealing Payments

Columbus – A total of $1,700 was found missing from the Village of Leetonia (Columbiana County) Water Lab, according to an audit released today by Auditor of State Dave Yost. Former Leetonia Water Lab Assistant Juanita Grant was recently arraigned on a theft charge related to the missing funds.

“This appears to be a classic case of an employee caught with her hand in the cookie jar,” Auditor Yost said. “I’m glad Leetonia officials put controls in place to prevent this type of abuse from occurring again.”

Former Lab Assistant Juanita Grant collected money for tests to be performed on water samples brought to the lab. A test of the water lab receipts from January 1, 2010 through February 29, 2012 found 95 instances totaling $1,700 where money was collected by Grant, but not deposited to the village. A finding for recovery in the amount of $1,700 for public monies collected, but not accounted for, was issued against Grant.

Grant made three installments to the village to repay the finding for recovery in its entirety.

Juanita Grant was arraigned on a charge of theft at the Columbiana County Court of Common Pleas on June 14, 2012 where she entered a plea of “not guilty.” She is scheduled for pre-trial on August 24.

A full copy of this audit may be accessed online.

