Performance Audit Cites High Efficiency at Erie County Auditor's Office

Columbus – The Erie County Auditor’s office was recognized for efficient staffing and high productivity in a performance audit released today by Auditor of State Dave Yost. The report noted total staffing levels of 16 percent below peers, while one department produced nearly 80 percent more work than peers.

“Putting out more work with fewer staff -- that’s skinnier, smarter government,” Auditor Yost said.

The audit was requested by the Erie County Auditor to examine office workloads and recommend priorities among areas of the office that could be improved. Among the primary conclusions of the audit were recommendations to improve service to the public by surveying customers and arranging the office so that most employees could observe the public counter; improving monitoring of both job performance and sick leave; reducing required manual data entry for real estate transfers; and establishing a formal strategic plan.

The Auditor of State’s Ohio Performance Team conducts performance audits by request and in cases of fiscal distress of local governments, including Ohio public school districts. In 2011, Auditor Yost proposed, and the General Assembly adopted, changes to Ohio law that now require the Auditor of State’s office to conduct performance audits of state agencies each biennium.

A full copy of the audit may be found online.

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio, is responsible for auditing more than 5,600 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Dave Yost, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies and promotes transparency in government.

