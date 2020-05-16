Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 8,898 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 176,313 in the last 365 days.

Performance Audit Cites High Efficiency at Erie County Auditor's Office

Columbus – The Erie County Auditor’s office was recognized for efficient staffing and high productivity in a performance audit released today by Auditor of State Dave Yost. The report noted total staffing levels of 16 percent below peers, while one department produced nearly 80 percent more work than peers.

“Putting out more work with fewer staff -- that’s skinnier, smarter government,” Auditor Yost said.

The audit was requested by the Erie County Auditor to examine office workloads and recommend priorities among areas of the office that could be improved. Among the primary conclusions of the audit were recommendations to improve service to the public by surveying customers and arranging the office so that most employees could observe the public counter; improving monitoring of both job performance and sick leave; reducing required manual data entry for real estate transfers; and establishing a formal strategic plan.

The Auditor of State’s Ohio Performance Team conducts performance audits by request and in cases of fiscal distress of local governments, including Ohio public school districts. In 2011, Auditor Yost proposed, and the General Assembly adopted, changes to Ohio law that now require the Auditor of State’s office to conduct performance audits of state agencies each biennium.

A full copy of the audit may be found online.

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio, is responsible for auditing more than 5,600 state and local government agencies.  Under the direction of Auditor Dave Yost, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies and promotes transparency in government.

Contact: Carrie Bartunek Press Secretary 614-644-1111

You just read:

Performance Audit Cites High Efficiency at Erie County Auditor's Office

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.