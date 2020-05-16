Brown Township Payroll Mistake

Columbus –Brown Township (Carroll County) mistakenly approved $5,000 in reimbursements for health insurance expenses not allowed under Ohio law, according to an audit released today by Auditor of State Dave Yost.

Ohio law allows townships either to provide health insurance or instead to reimburse employees for out-of-pocket expenditures for alternative health insurance obtained elsewhere, so long as proper steps are taken. To provide reimbursement, townships must adopt a maximum annual reimbursement amount and reimburse only for actual expenditures that are allowed under Ohio law.

Health insurance, including prescription drug coverage, is an allowable reimbursable employee expense, but prescription drug co-pays are not an allowed payroll benefit.

One employee was reimbursed over two years in the amount of $3,780 for out-of-pocket co-pays, while another employee was paid $1,000 beyond his actual out-of-pocket premium expense. The two employees affected by the mistake have either paid back the overpayments or entered payroll deduction plans to do so.

