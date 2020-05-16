Strong Early Response to Columbus City Schools Hotline for School Attendance Investigation

Columbus – Initial response to the temporary hotline established by Auditor of State Dave Yost yesterday has been strong, with 24 calls since 4:30 p.m. last evening, including a number of anonymous reports.

“The response confirms what our investigators anticipated, that a significant number of employees needed a way to communicate with us,” said Auditor Yost. “If you have information to share, this is the time to say so. Pick up the phone.”

The temporary Columbus City Schools Attendance Reporting Hotline number is 855-554-1555.

The Auditor of State’s office is conducting a statewide investigation into school attendance reporting practices. To date, three districts have been reported to have withdrawn and reenrolled students who have continued to attend the districts in question. The purpose of the Columbus City Schools hotline is to establish a secure means of reporting information without fear of reprisal, and it may be used anonymously. The hotline is intended particularly for school employees.

