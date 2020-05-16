Audit Releases for Tuesday, August 14
Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2012. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.
A full copy of each report is available online.
|Allen:
|Delphos Public Library Shawnee Township
|Athens:
|Athens Township
|Belmont:
|City of Martins Ferry
|Butler:
|City of Hamilton City of Hamilton-Gas System City of Hamilton-Electric System City of Hamilton-Wastewater System City of Hamilton Water System
|Clermont:
|Clermont County Financial Condition
|Columbiana:
|Salem Township Village of Salineville
|Cuyahoga:
|Rocky River Wastewater Treatment Plant Virtual Schoolhouse-2005 Virtual Schoolhouse-2007 Virtual Schoolhouse-2008 Virtual Schoolhouse-2009 Virtual Schoolhouse-2010
|Darke:
|City of Greenville
|Delaware:
|City of Delaware
|Fairfield:
|Fairfield County Financial Condition
|Franklin:
|Columbus Metropolitan Housing Authority Jefferson Water and Sewer District Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission
|Fulton:
|Dover Township Fulton County Health Department
|Hamilton:
|Millcreek Valley Conservancy District Reading Community City School District
|Henry:
|Village of Deshler
|Hocking:
|Hocking Metropolitan Housing Authority
|Lorain:
|Huntington Township
|Lucas:
|Criminal Justice Coordinating Council
|Marion:
|Crawford-Marion ADAMH Board
|Medina:
|Village of Seville
|Meigs:
|Tuppers Plain Regional Sewer District
|Mercer:
|Village of Fort Recovery
|Monroe:
|Salem Township
|Montgomery:
|Metropolitan Dayton Educational Cooperative Association (MDECA) Montgomery County Agricultural Society
|Muskingum:
|Meigs Township
|Pickaway:
|Earnhart Hill Regional Water and Sewer District
|Pike:
|South Central Ohio Computer Association (SCOCA)
|Preble:
|Village of New Paris
|Richland:
|Weller Township
|Scioto:
|Scioto Ambulance District
|Stark:
|City of Canal Fulton* City of North Canton
|Summit:
|City of Barberton City of Munroe Falls
|Trumbull:
|Board of County Commissioners
|Warren:
|Clearcreek Township-2010 Clearcreek Township-2011 Massie Township
|Washington:
|Tri-County Rural Water and Sewer District-2010 Tri-County Rural Water and Sewer District-2011
|Wood:
|Middleton Township New Bellville Ridge Joint Cemetery Village of Grand Rapids
