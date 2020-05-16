Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Audit Releases for Tuesday, August 14

Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio.  His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2012.  Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized.  If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.

A full copy of each report is available online.

Allen: Delphos Public Library Shawnee Township
Athens: Athens Township
Belmont: City of Martins Ferry
Butler: City of Hamilton City of Hamilton-Gas System City of Hamilton-Electric System City of Hamilton-Wastewater System City of Hamilton Water System
Clermont: Clermont County Financial Condition
Columbiana: Salem Township Village of Salineville
Cuyahoga: Rocky River Wastewater Treatment Plant Virtual Schoolhouse-2005 Virtual Schoolhouse-2007 Virtual Schoolhouse-2008 Virtual Schoolhouse-2009 Virtual Schoolhouse-2010
Darke: City of Greenville
Delaware: City of Delaware
Fairfield: Fairfield County Financial Condition
Franklin: Columbus Metropolitan Housing Authority Jefferson Water and Sewer District Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission
Fulton: Dover Township Fulton County Health Department
Hamilton: Millcreek Valley Conservancy District Reading Community City School District
Henry: Village of Deshler
Hocking: Hocking Metropolitan Housing Authority
Lorain: Huntington Township
Lucas: Criminal Justice Coordinating Council
Marion: Crawford-Marion ADAMH Board
Medina: Village of Seville
Meigs: Tuppers Plain Regional Sewer District
Mercer: Village of Fort Recovery
Monroe: Salem Township
Montgomery: Metropolitan Dayton Educational Cooperative Association (MDECA) Montgomery County Agricultural Society
Muskingum: Meigs Township
Pickaway: Earnhart Hill Regional Water and Sewer District
Pike: South Central Ohio Computer Association (SCOCA)
Preble: Village of New Paris
Richland: Weller Township
Scioto: Scioto Ambulance District
Stark: City of Canal Fulton* City of North Canton
Summit: City of Barberton City of Munroe Falls
Trumbull: Board of County Commissioners
Warren: Clearcreek Township-2010 Clearcreek Township-2011 Massie Township
Washington: Tri-County Rural Water and Sewer District-2010 Tri-County Rural Water and Sewer District-2011
Wood: Middleton Township New Bellville Ridge Joint Cemetery Village of Grand Rapids

 

  The Auditor of State is one of five independently elected statewide offices under the Ohio Constitution. Auditor Yost’s office is responsible for auditing over 5,600 state and local government agencies. Staff also works in partnership with state and local governments to deal effectively with financial, accounting and budgetary issues.

Contact Public Affairs (614) 644-1111

