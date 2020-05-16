Audit Releases for Tuesday, August 14

Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2012. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.

A full copy of each report is available online.

Allen: Delphos Public Library Shawnee Township Athens: Athens Township Belmont: City of Martins Ferry Butler: City of Hamilton City of Hamilton-Gas System City of Hamilton-Electric System City of Hamilton-Wastewater System City of Hamilton Water System Clermont: Clermont County Financial Condition Columbiana: Salem Township Village of Salineville Cuyahoga: Rocky River Wastewater Treatment Plant Virtual Schoolhouse-2005 Virtual Schoolhouse-2007 Virtual Schoolhouse-2008 Virtual Schoolhouse-2009 Virtual Schoolhouse-2010 Darke: City of Greenville Delaware: City of Delaware Fairfield: Fairfield County Financial Condition Franklin: Columbus Metropolitan Housing Authority Jefferson Water and Sewer District Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission Fulton: Dover Township Fulton County Health Department Hamilton: Millcreek Valley Conservancy District Reading Community City School District Henry: Village of Deshler Hocking: Hocking Metropolitan Housing Authority Lorain: Huntington Township Lucas: Criminal Justice Coordinating Council Marion: Crawford-Marion ADAMH Board Medina: Village of Seville Meigs: Tuppers Plain Regional Sewer District Mercer: Village of Fort Recovery Monroe: Salem Township Montgomery: Metropolitan Dayton Educational Cooperative Association (MDECA) Montgomery County Agricultural Society Muskingum: Meigs Township Pickaway: Earnhart Hill Regional Water and Sewer District Pike: South Central Ohio Computer Association (SCOCA) Preble: Village of New Paris Richland: Weller Township Scioto: Scioto Ambulance District Stark: City of Canal Fulton* City of North Canton Summit: City of Barberton City of Munroe Falls Trumbull: Board of County Commissioners Warren: Clearcreek Township-2010 Clearcreek Township-2011 Massie Township Washington: Tri-County Rural Water and Sewer District-2010 Tri-County Rural Water and Sewer District-2011 Wood: Middleton Township New Bellville Ridge Joint Cemetery Village of Grand Rapids

The Auditor of State is one of five independently elected statewide offices under the Ohio Constitution. Auditor Yost’s office is responsible for auditing over 5,600 state and local government agencies. Staff also works in partnership with state and local governments to deal effectively with financial, accounting and budgetary issues.

