Audit Releases for Thursday, August 16

Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Thursday, Aug. 16, 2012. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.

A full copy of each report is available online.

Ashtabula: City of Conneaut Butler: Madison Township Midpointe Library System Clark: Springfield Metropolitan Housing Authority Cuyahoga: City of Broadview Heights Cuyahoga Republican Party* Delaware: Wornstaff Memorial Public Library Fairfield: City of Lancaster Gallia: Village of Crown City Greene: Village of Bowersville Licking: Southwest Licking Community Water and Sewer District Montgomery: Germantown Union Cemetery Perry: Village of Thornville Ross: Paint Valley Alcohol, Drug Addiction, and Mental Health Service Board Stark: Lake Township Village of Waynesbridge Summit: City of Stow Trumbull: Bloomfield Township Washington: Newport Township Wood: Village of Hoytville

