Audit Finds Overpayments for Rescue Services

Columbus – Overpayments for contracted services between the Tri-Village Ambulance District (Darke County) and Tri-Village Rescue Services led to more than $30,000 in findings for recovery according to the 2010-2011 audit of the district released today by Auditor of State Dave Yost. The Tri-Village Ambulance District has a contract dated January 15, 2011 with Tri-Village Rescue Services to provide rescue services, and the contract was approved for $100,000. The Tri-Village Joint Ambulance District paid Tri-Village Rescue Services $110,000 for the contract. The district’s board did not approve the additional $10,000, and there was no further documentation to support that the overpayment was for an otherwise proper public purpose. The Tri-Village Ambulance District also paid Tri-Village Rescue Services an additional $20,598 during 2011, which was above the contract amount for the year. This amount was not approved as part of the contract, and there was no indication that the board approved the payment. A finding for recovery in the total amount of $30,598 was issued against Tri-Village Rescue Services in favor of the Tri-Village Ambulance District. Upon the Auditor of State’s notification of this error, the district notified Tri-Village Rescue Services of the overpayment. At the June 21, 2012 meeting, the Tri-Village Ambulance District subtracted the total overpayment amount from the 2012 second half contract payment that was due in June. The finding for recovery is considered to be repaid under audit. A full copy of this audit may be accessed online.

