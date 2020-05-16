Audit Releases for Thursday, August 9

Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Thursday, Aug. 9, 2012. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.

A full copy of each report is available online.

Allen: Allen County General Health District Ashland: City of Ashland Ashtabula: Northwest Ambulance District* Athens: Athens Metropolitan Housing Authority Auglaize: Auglaize County General Health District Coshocton: Coshocton County Port Authority Crawford: City of Bucyrus Crawford County General Health District Fairfield: Fairfield County General Health District Franklin: Central Ohio Interoperable Radio System COG Truro Township Geauga: Oxford Township Hamilton: City of the Village of Indian Hill Jefferson: Jefferson County Republican Party Lake: Lake Geauga Computer Association (LGCA) Licking: McKean Township North Folk Local School District (Performance Audit) Lorain: Lake Erie Educational Computer Association (LEECA) Mahoning: City of Struthers-2009 City of Struthers-2010 Miami: Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services Montgomery: Miami Valley Risk Management Association Morgan: West Malta Rural Water District Muskingum: Blue Rock Township Marysville Regional Water District Paulding: Village of Cecil Perry: Reading Township Richland: North Central Ohio Computer Cooperative (NICOCC) Ross: Village of Frankfort-2010 Village of Frankfort-2011 Seneca: Clinton Township Village of Bettsville Stark: Osnaburg Local School District Stark County District Board of Health Village of Hartville Trumbull: Howland Township-2010 Howland Township-2011 Wayne: Wayne County General Health District Williams: Village of West Unity-2010 Village of West Unity-2011 Williams County Public Library Wood: Bowling Green Visitors and Convention Bureau

