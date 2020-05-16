Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Audit Releases for Thursday, August 9

Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio.  His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Thursday, Aug. 9, 2012.  Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized.  If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.

A full copy of each report is available online.

Allen: Allen County General Health District
Ashland: City of Ashland
Ashtabula: Northwest Ambulance District*
Athens: Athens Metropolitan Housing Authority
Auglaize: Auglaize County General Health District
Coshocton: Coshocton County Port Authority
Crawford: City of Bucyrus Crawford County General Health District
Fairfield: Fairfield County General Health District
Franklin: Central Ohio Interoperable Radio System COG Truro Township
Geauga: Oxford Township
Hamilton: City of the Village of Indian Hill
Jefferson: Jefferson County Republican Party
Lake: Lake Geauga Computer Association (LGCA)
Licking: McKean Township North Folk Local School District (Performance Audit)
Lorain: Lake Erie Educational Computer Association (LEECA)
Mahoning: City of Struthers-2009 City of Struthers-2010
Miami: Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services
Montgomery: Miami Valley Risk Management Association
Morgan: West Malta Rural Water District
Muskingum: Blue Rock Township Marysville Regional Water District
Paulding: Village of Cecil
Perry: Reading Township
Richland: North Central Ohio Computer Cooperative (NICOCC)
Ross: Village of Frankfort-2010 Village of Frankfort-2011
Seneca: Clinton Township Village of Bettsville
Stark: Osnaburg Local School District Stark County District Board of Health Village of Hartville
Trumbull: Howland Township-2010 Howland Township-2011
Wayne: Wayne County General Health District
Williams: Village of West Unity-2010 Village of West Unity-2011 Williams County Public Library
Wood: Bowling Green Visitors and Convention Bureau

 

  The Auditor of State is one of five independently elected statewide offices under the Ohio Constitution. Auditor Yost’s office is responsible for auditing over 5,600 state and local government agencies. Staff also works in partnership with state and local governments to deal effectively with financial, accounting and budgetary issues.

