State Auditor Establishes Hotline for the Columbus City Schools School Attendance Reporting Investigation

Columbus –Auditor of State Dave Yost has established a temporary telephone hotline for all employees of Columbus City Schools to report any information about potential manipulation of attendance records.

The purpose of the hotline is to establish a secure means of reporting information without fear of reprisal, and it may be used anonymously. The hotline is intended particularly for school employees.

“We need your help,” Auditor Yost said. “Some employees may have doubts about how to report what they know or who to report it to, and they may even feel insecure about reporting at all. If you have knowledge of improper or doubtful reporting practices, the right thing to do is to tell us. Think of this as the truth line, and help us get to the truth of attendance reporting.”

The temporary Columbus City Schools Attendance Reporting Hotline number is 855-554-1555.

If you are unable to view Auditor Yost's recorded video message to employees of Columbus City Schools, click here.

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio, is responsible for auditing more than 5,600 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Dave Yost, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies and promotes transparency in government.

Contact: Carrie Bartunek Press Secretary 614-644-1111