Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 8,900 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 176,315 in the last 365 days.

Washington Township Cited for Bad Books, Inaccurate Statements

Columbus – Poor overall recordkeeping and reporting in Washington Township (Tuscarawas County), along with undocumented expenditures of more than $1,900, were among the citations in an audit report released today by Auditor of State Dave Yost.

“The township borrowed from Peter to pay Paul, and now it’s time to pay the piper,” Auditor Yost said. “Financial reports tell taxpayers when government is under water, and this township needs to act now to right its ship.”

The township refused to make accounting adjustments for more than $83,000 charged to the wrong funds, resulting in inaccurate financial statements. Had the township reported properly, the General Fund would have had a negative balance of more than $17,000 in 2010, and more than $66,000 in 2011.

The report also included a finding for recovery in the amount of $1,963 against former fiscal officer Karla Bierbower for various reimbursements that were not properly documented.

Other citations included failure to pay all required IRS withholdings, failure to certify expenditures and failure to appropriate funds as required.

A full copy of this audit can be found online.

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio, is responsible for auditing more than 5,600 state and local government agencies.  Under the direction of Auditor Dave Yost, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies and promotes transparency in government.

Contact: Carrie Bartunek Press Secretary 614-644-1111

You just read:

Washington Township Cited for Bad Books, Inaccurate Statements

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.