Chief Deputy Auditor Bob Hinkle Sworn in as President of Ohio GFOA

Columbus – Chief Deputy Auditor Bob Hinkle today was sworn in as the president of the Ohio Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) at the Ohio GFOA 26th Annual Conference and Membership Meeting.

“Bob Hinkle is thoughtful, firm and fair, and simply put, is an exceptional servant to the taxpayers of Ohio,” Auditor Yost said. “There is no doubt that he will continue to set that high standard while serving as president of the Ohio Government Finance Officers Association.”

The Ohio GFOA serves as the professional organization for government finance officers. The organization identifies and develops financial policies and best practices, and promotes their use through education, training, networking and leadership.

Hinkle, a certified public accountant and certified government financial manager, is in his 28th year with the Ohio Auditor of State’s Office and has held the position of Chief Deputy Auditor, the office’s top financial auditing position, since March 2006.

Hinkle is originally from Mt. Gilead, Ohio. He graduated from Mt. Vernon Nazarene University.

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio, is responsible for auditing more than 5,600 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Dave Yost, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies and promotes transparency in government.

