Warrensville Heights Board of Education Receives Special Education Performance Audit

Columbus - Warrensville Heights City School District (Cuyahoga County) should improve its budgeting and early intervention procedures, according to an audit released today by Auditor of State Dave Yost. The report also praises the district for its intensive staff planning process.

“Special education might be the most demanding thing our schools do, and it’s a credit to the school board that they are giving it the extra attention it deserves,” Auditor Yost said. “The board’s job is to make sure school dollars go where they do the most good, and this audit should help them do that.”

Today’s audit is a follow up to a 2009 performance audit requested by the Ohio Department of Education in response to the district’s having been put into fiscal caution. The 2009 report identified approximately $4.5 million in annual savings. However, district special education expenses were approximately 38 percent higher than peer districts, and the board requested the additional follow up for special education only.

Among recommendations in today’s audit are improving early intervention strategies for at-risk students, strengthening staff training, formalizing the budget process, and improving data management and expenditure tracking.

